After years of battling health problems, loved ones of longtime Smash Mouth frontman, Steve Harwell, are saying their farewells to the singer, who is currently in hospice care at his home, TMZ reported.

Harwell’s manager told TMZ that the 56-year-old singer has suffered from alcohol abuse for much of his life and that he’s reached the final stages of liver failure, which he had recently been receiving treatment for.

TMZ also reported that the representative said Harwell “likely only has a week or so to live.”

A California based band, Smash Mouth formed in the 1990s and had several hits in the early 2000s, including “All Star,” “Walkin on the Sun,” and a cover of “I’m a Believer.” Both “All Star” and “I’m a Believer” were featured on the soundtrack of the movie “Shrek.”

The sad news about Harwell’s health comes after reports of the singer being disoriented on stage during a live performance two years ago where, according to TMZ, he was yelling at the audience and slurring his words.

At the time, sources told the tabloid outlet that Harwell had been diagnosed with several serious medical conditions, including heart failure, cardiomyopathy and Wernicke’s encephalopathy, all of which were complicated by substance abuse issues.

Harwell retired from the band in 2021.