SAN DIEGO — Former NFL player and Maywood native Sergio Brown has been charged with first-degree murder of his mother.

Myrtle Simmons-Brown, 73, was discovered dead in a creek behind her home, in Maywood’s 1000 block of Nichols Lane on Sept. 16. Police said Brown lived there as well.

Last month, Maywood police have stopped short of naming Brown as a person of interest, but stated they’d like to talk to him. Both Brown and his mother were originally classified as missing persons.

A photo of Myrtle Simmons-Brown (Courtesy: Christian A. Conway)

Brown is a former safety for Notre Dame who played seven seasons in the NFL.

He has been in U.S. custody since Tuesday in San Diego after re-entering the country from Mexico. A warrant was issued for his arrest, according to police.

A few days after Simmons-Brown’s body was found, videos of Brown surfaced on social media, where he appeared to be outside of the United States.

In one of the videos, Brown claimed to have been kidnapped twice, while in another he appeared to be laughing, while surrounded by messages from the movie “Finding Nemo.”

He is awaiting extradition from San Diego and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Family shared a letter with WGN News last week demanding an update on the case and justice for Simmons-Brown — who family described as a “beautiful, loving and inspirational soul.”