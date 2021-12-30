Police: No injuries after report of shots fired inside Southlake Mall

HOBART, Ind. – Southlake Mall in Northwest Indiana is being cleared by authorities after a report of shots fired inside the mall Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Thursday, authorities responded to the mall, located off of US 30 in Hobart.

Police said no gunshot victims were located and authorities are actively clearing the mall out of an “abundance of caution.”

The mall was placed on lockdown as authorities responded.

Southlake Mall is the largest mall in Northwest Indiana.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.