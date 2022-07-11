A new chicken sandwich launched as part of Starbucks’ summer menu has flown the coop after customers claimed it gave them diarrhea, according to the New York Post.

Starbucks pulled the Chicken Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich from its menu on June 27, less than a week after it was launched on June 21.

The Post reports one TikToker revealed she tested positive for campylobacter after having the sandwich a few days before. Campylobacter infections are the most common bacterial cause of diarrheal illness in the United States, according to the CDC. The bacteria most commonly associated to raw chicken.

One person’s TikTok video said, “Suing for the worst diarrhea of my life. i have been living in my bathroom for 2 days now,” writes the Post.

Other people on social media complained of vomiting and stomach pain or said the sandwich was ice cold in the middle. Someone else said they bit into a bone.

In a statement provided to the Post, the coffee company said the sandwich “did not meet Starbucks’ quality standards.”

It issued a voluntary stop sell and discard to locations selling the sandwich.

Starbucks originally told (FOX59’s parent company) Nexstar the sandwich would be a permanent menu addition.