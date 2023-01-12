STARRY™, a great-tasting soda bursting with lemon live flavor delivers both an exceptional taste and flavor experience

Pepsi is pouring Sierra Mist down the drain as it launches its new “Starry” soda.

Starry is the newest offering in Pepsi’s beverage portfolio and is described as a “great-tasting soda bursting with lemon lime flavor.”

“At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there’s a strong demand for lemon lime flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate,” said Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America. “

STARRY™ debuts in both Regular and Zero Sugar versions, and is now available at retailers and foodservice outlets nationwide in a variety of sizes

Starry is replacing Sierra Mist, a brand that launched in 1999 and has seen struggles as Pepsi’s answer to Sprite. Based on Beverage Data provided to CNN, Sierra Mist had less than 1% of the soda market, and sales have declined since 2018. It had a brief rebrand as “Mist Twist” in 2016.

Starry’s debut marketing campaign is targeting Gen Z customers with the tag line “Starry Hits Different.”

Its taste is described as the “perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition.”

Public reaction on Twitter has been largely positive with some saying the taste reminds them of Sprite and the “90s”.

There is both a regular version and a zero-sugar option.