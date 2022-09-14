Disney World may be known as one of the happiest places on Earth, but the results of a new survey indicate many consider it one of the least affordable places on Earth for the average family.

According to the findings of Time2Play, an astounding 92.6% of survey respondents agreed that the cost of a Disney World vacation was out of reach for the average household.

The lowest price for a one-day ticket to visit just one of Disney World’s four theme parks in 2022 costs $109. It can climb up to $159 during peak season.

When Disney World opened in 1971, an adult ticket was $3.50. A child’s ticket was $1. (Although it may be important to note the fee for rides was not included in the original ticket price).

(Courtesy Time2Play)

Back then, Disney had just one theme park: Magic Kingdom. It opened with 23 rides and attractions, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Some are still standing to this day including the Haunted Mansion and Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Admission to the park is just one aspect of budgeting for Disney. Families also have to factor in travel, hotel stays, and dining.

For the survey, Time 2 play asked 1,927 Disney fans from the Facebook group ‘IT’S ORLANDO TIME’ about the company’s price increase through the years.

Nearly half said the prices at Disney World have forced them to postpone a trip. More than 68% said they felt like Disney lost its “magic” amid the higher prices.

Many feel what used to be a rite of package for middle-class American families has become something for the privileged.

Even if families do save up for a Disney vacation, Disney got rid of its Fast Pass system in 2021, and families have to pay for Genie+ to skip the lines for their favorites rides and attractions.