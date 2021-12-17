T-Mobile dials up $20 per hour minimum wage for employees

T-Mobile is dialing up a pay raise.

The company said its hourly workers will make a minimum wage of $20 an hour. The change applies to every employee, regardless of their role or whether they’re full-time or part-time.

Company CEO Mike Sievert announced the new minimum wage in a blog post. The decision is designed to recognize current employees for their hard work and give them a competitive wage:

Every single employee at T-Mobile, even our newest team members just starting to build their skill base, should have a competitive wage. So, we have decided to implement a nationwide minimum pay at T-Mobile of at least $20 per hour. This will now apply to every single employee regardless of role, or full-time or part-time status. The truth is, the vast majority of our employees already earn well above this level, especially when including incentive pay. But this move is about inclusion, and we wanted to draw a line that ensures no employee is left behind.

The increase has also attracted new workers. Sievert wrote that applications have jumped from “300 applications a week to 4,000 – a 1,200+% increase!”

T-Mobile employees are now making more than 2.5 times the federal minimum wage of $7.25. It’s the second significant pay raise announced recently—Hobby Lobby revealed it’s raising the company’s minimum wage to $18.50 an hour starting Jan. 1.