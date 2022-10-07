The fans have voted and the results are in.

Taco Bell is officially bringing back its trademarked smothered burrito item: The Enchirito.

The fast food chain recently announced a fan-vote-driven contest to decide which discontinued favorite menu item should be brought back. On Friday, Taco Bell announced that rewards members had voted to bring back The Enchirito.

In a post from the Bell’s official Twitter account, the Tex-Mex restaurant said that #TeamEnchirito could begin ordering the item, which will be available for a limited time, on Nov. 11.

The item has roots at Taco Bell dating back to 1970, but it got officially removed from the menu in 2013.

According to the taco chain’s official description, an Enchirito is a “soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese.”

The saucy Enchirito was in competition with the crunchy Double Decker Taco for which item fans wanted back. With voting ending on Oct. 6, the Enchirito was dubbed the winner.

Taco Bell said the company is looking to embrace past dishes after seeing the “love and passion” customers expressed for the return of the Mexican Pizza, according to press release issued Tuesday.

“Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer, in a statement included with Tuesday’s release.