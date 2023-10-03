Taco Bell has served up breakfast for almost a decade now, and breakfast tacos are finally joining the party.

Toasted Breakfast Tacos hit the menu starting Oct. 12 and will stick around for a limited time. According to the company, the new tacos will “effortlessly combine fluffy eggs, melted cheese and the option of bacon, sausage, or potato within a tortilla grilled to early morning perfection.”

Image via Taco Bell

The new on-the-go option joins Taco Bell’s stable of breakfast offerings like burritos, quesadillas and crunchwraps. Toasted Breakfast Tacos will cost $1.49 apiece.

Over the past year, Taco Bell has been promoting its breakfast menu with commercials featuring comedian Pete Davidson. The chain launched breakfast nationwide in 2014. While the launch menu included the “waffle taco,” this marks the first time a more traditional taco option has hit the menu. Taco Bell also sold the “naked egg taco” starting in 2017.

The new breakfast option isn’t the only good news for Taco Bell fans. The chain is bringing back its vaunted Taco Lover’s Pass for two days (Oct. 3 and Oct. 4). Rewards members can snag one via the Taco Bell app for $10.

Image via Taco Bell

The pass is a digital subscription that allows the buyer to get one free taco a day for 30 consecutive days. Here are the eligible tacos:

Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco

Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme

Seasoned Beef Soft Taco

Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme

Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos

Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme

Toasted Breakfast Tacos