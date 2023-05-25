(WHTM) — Flower Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it is recalling some of its Tastykake products because they contained undeclared peanuts.

According to the Georgia-based company, certain packages of Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes are being voluntarily recalled after it was discovered they contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes.

If consumed, an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts can cause a life-threatening reaction. So far, no illnesses or incidents have been reported.

The recalled product was distributed on May 11, 2023, in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The packages have an “Enjoy By” date of June 5, 2023, on the side of the package and UPC 0 25600 00225 4.

Consumers should throw away the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.