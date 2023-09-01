KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Guinness World Records has awarded the title of “World’s Longest Competitive Mullet (female)” to a woman from Tennessee, who says she started growing out her hair more than 30 years ago.

Tami Manis, a public health nurse in Knoxville, and her mullet measuring 5 feet, 8 inches long will appear in the Guinness World Records 2024 according to a news release shared by the record-keeping publication.

Tami Manis – World’s Longest Mullet, Female. (Photo: Guinness World Records)

Manis shared in the release that her hair’s official birthday is Feb. 9, 1990, which is when she began seriously growing it out after watching the “Voices Carry” music video by ‘Til Tuesday.

“The [singer] had a rattail and I really wanted one of those,” she said. In the music video, the singer defends her hair and look after her boyfriend makes comments and controlling gestures about it, eventually shouting the chorus of the song while in a crowded theater and embarrassing him. The theme touches on self-empowerment and staying true to one’s look.

A mullet is a hairstyle in which the hair is cut and styled shorter in the front of the face and on top and sides of the head, but is longer in the back of the head; it’s also described in hit movies such as “Joe Dirt” as a “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle.

“I’ve been blessed that my hair grows and now it’s the world’s longest mullet and I’m very happy with it,” Manis said.

Manis said Hask hair products and an Argan oil-infused conditioner have become key ingredients to keeping her hair healthy and strong.

She recently received her world record certificate for her mullet in the mail and confirmed her title.

“I reverified that I’m actually in the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records for the longest mullet and that is pretty amazing,” she said.