Thanksgiving hosts can reach the Butterball Turkey-Talk Line via TikTok this year

(KTVI) – The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line is now open ahead of Thanksgiving dinner.

The Butterball brand has been a staple of Thanksgiving for 40 years. Its chat line has been open since 1981 giving advice and tips on how to cook the perfect turkey. The line started as only phone, but now includes text, online chat, social media, and Amazon Alexa.

“We’re back in our 40th year to help new and seasoned hosts take the guesswork out of cooking turkey. This year we are focused on helping new and returning hosts, so they have more time to spend enjoying special moments with friends and family,” director and 21-year veteran of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Nicole Johnson said. “From phone calls to text messages to social media and Tik Tok, we continue to evolve to be there for hosts however they want to reach us and give them the confidence they need to pull off a successful Thanksgiving.”

The newest addition to the hotline includes 2021’s recipes to dance to which hopes to reach first-time hosts who want to try out TikTok food trends.

The line will be open from now until December 24. Here is how to use the line:

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or Text 844-877-3456:

Users can simply say, “Alexa, ask Butterball…” to enable the skill and hear trusted Talk-Line experts share answers to pressing turkey questions. Website: Chat live with the experts on Butterball.com to receive real-time suggestions and advice, plus find trusted recipes, ideas for leftovers, step-by-step how-to videos, and key tips for success.

