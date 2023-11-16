INDIANAPOLIS – The day has come! After 15 years, stars Cody and Zack Martin can finally go to the Italian restaurant they’ve waited so long to enjoy.

Disney fans are in an uproar over the Suite Life on Deck episodes where the pair went to an Italian restaurant to eat but was given a reservation for Nov. 16, 2023.

When season 1, episode 14, titled “When in Rome” segment first aired on Jan. 23, 2009, the castmates were in Italy and wanted to go to finest restaurant in the land. Only one problem, reservations with the infamous Chef Gigi were not available to seat them until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2023.

Fans of the show are rejoicing, eating Italian, and sending reminders to the original cast and crew that the wait is over.

The show that starred twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse aired from 2005 – 2008 has fans commenting on their real social pages.

One fan wrote, “Hey Dylan! This is a reminder that your appointment at Chef Gigi’s is set for tomorrow at 7:30pm, to confirm respond YES. To decline respond NO. Thank you. 😃,” said danniigurl.

Another fan, misss2005, jokingly said, “we still on for dinner tn at 7:30?”

To watch part 1 of the episode please view it here. To view the clip of the scene please view it here.