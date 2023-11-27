BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KTLA) — Tiffany Haddish has announced that she will seek help so she can “learn balance and boundaries” following her second DUI arrest in two years.

The actress and comedian also pledged that “this will never happen again” during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Haddish was arrested in Beverly Hills early Friday morning for driving intoxicated after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA.

Authorities said they received calls about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, apparently slumped over the steering wheel while the car was still running.

Haddish told Entertainment Tonight that her Tesla parked itself when she fell asleep.

She had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Thursday night. It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

Haddish was also arrested for suspected DUI in Georgia in January 2022. She joked about the incident in April 2022 while hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.“

Haddish, a Los Angeles native, has starred in various movies and TV shows such as “The Carmichael Show,“ “The Last O.G” and “Girls Trip.”

The comedian won a Primetime Emmy after hosting a Saturday Night Episode in 2017 and a Grammy after releasing a comedy album in 2019, according to IMDB.