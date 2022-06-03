TOKYO (AP) — In the near future, edible houses may no longer be a fairy tale.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a technology that can turn scraps into “food cement” for construction and other uses.

They say it’s the world’s first process for making cement entirely from food waste and the tensile strength of their product is nearly quadruple that of ordinary concrete.

Tokyo University researchers Yuya Sakai, right, and Kota Machida pose for photos with products they made out of ‘food cement’ at their laboratory in Tokyo on May 26, 2022. Sakai and Machida developed a technology that can transform food waste into “cement” for construction use. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka)

A plate and cup made from food cement are seen at the laboratory of Tokyo University in Tokyo on May 26, 2022. The university’s researchers Kota Machida and Yuya Sakai have developed a technology that can transform food waste into “cement” for construction use. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka)

The researchers say an outer coating could fix one of the cement’s most serious shortcomings: a weakness to water and the likelihood it would be eaten by rodents and other pests.

Food waste is a big problem in Japan.

The researchers say their material can be reused and be composted when it’s no longer needed.