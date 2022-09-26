Slice of pizza with pepperoni, olives and green peppers on a serving utensil. Closeup of a cheese pull

People who live on Elm Street could get rewarded with pizza just for having a spooky address.

Tombstone Pizza is giving away free pizza for Halloween to people with a real life Elm Street address, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Elm is one of the most popular street names in the country, according to a 2015 Washington Post article.

In fact, eight out of 10 of Indiana’s most populated cities have an Elm Street.

Elm Street first got its creepy connection in the 1980s when the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series released finger-bladed dream killer Freddy Kreuger out on to the world.

Tombstone will be giving the free pizza out while supplies last from October 3 to Halloween on October 31.

One lucky winner will get free pizza for a year.

You can enter here once the contest opens.