WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump salutes Marine One helicopter pilots upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump‘s physician said Tuesday morning that the president did not report any symptoms of coronavirus after spending his first night back at the White House.

In a letter, Dr. Sean Conley said the president had a “restful” night at the White House after spending three days at Walter Reed Medical Center and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

“Vital signs and physical exam remains stable with an ambulatory oxygen saturation of 95 – 97%,” Conley said in part. “Overall he continues to do very well.”

A Tuesday afternoon update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/A8CiutMPbw — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 6, 2020

On Monday afternoon, shortly before his departure from Walter Reed, Conley said that the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week.

Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where they are assessing the reach of exposure for officials, staff and workers.

Trump was scheduled to receive a fifth and final dose of remdesivir Tuesday. As of Monday evening, Trump was also given a steroid dexmethasone.

On Friday, Trump was given a single dose of a drug that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is testing to supply antibodies to help his immune system fight the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence’s physician also released a statement Tuesday saying Pence was cleared to travel and does not need to quarantine.

“Vice President Mike Pence is not a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Donald J. Trump and senior members of the White House administration, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Vice President Mike Pence is encouraged to go about his normal activites and does not need to quarantine.” JESSE Schönau, WHITE HOUSE PHYSICAN

This announcement comes as Pence is scheduled to face challenger Kamala Harris in a debate in Salt Lake City Wednesday night. You can watch the entire debate on NewsNation — coverage begins at 8/7 p.m. (CT).

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.