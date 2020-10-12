Vehicle strikes, kills Missouri mother in front of her three children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A Missouri woman died Friday morning after being struck by a passing vehicle, and her three children witnessed it.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m., according to a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson. The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Gary Schick lives near the intersection where the incident happened.

“All of a sudden, I seen them put a sheet over somebody and said, ‘This can’t be good; this can’t be good,’” he said.

“A wonderful mom to her three beautiful (kids), she was a wonderful sister, a wonderful daughter,” said Eric Depke, whose family are friends of the victim and her children. “She cared about anybody and everybody.”

Investigators said the woman, who was in her 40s, was struck and killed after stopping and stepping out of her vehicle. Three children, ages 10 to 15, were in the car with their mother at the time.

“To have your mother be killed right out in front of you, that was terrible,” Schick said.

The 38-year-old driver who allegedly hit the woman stopped and is cooperating with police.

The woman’s death has left a neighborhood grieving.

Fr. Patrick Hambrough, pastor at Queen of All Saints in Oakville, Missouri, said the woman was a special person.

She was a selfless mother who lived for her family and everyone she encountered,” he said. “Marvelous woman. Very prayerful. Very faithful. Very much a servant.”

Hambrough also said she volunteered at the school, raised money for the athletic association, and had a great sense of humor.

An outside vigil was held Friday night at the parish.