SLIDELL, La. — A man was taken to the hospital after police in Louisiana say he was attacked by a “vicious” squirrel.

Slidell police officers came to the aid of a 78-year-old man on Tuesday when a caller told dispatchers a squirrel was “eating” a man’s hand.

The man was walking outside of his house when the squirrel came from the roof of his home and attacked him unprovoked, according to law enforcement.

Police say the man tried to “choke the squirrel, but was unable to obtain a good grip.”

In a public Facebook post, officers who first arrived described what they witnessed was an “elderly gentleman” struggling with a “vicious squirrel.”

The squirrel was eventually subdued, and police say it died as a result of its injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital, and first responders described some of his injuries as “pretty significant.” He is expected to make a full recovery.

While squirrel attacks are generally very rare, police say this is the second attack in Slidell this year. They say there was a reported attack in February during a Mardi Gras parade.