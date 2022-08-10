EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An explosion rocked an Evansville, Indiana, neighborhood Wednesday, killing three people and damaging nearly 40 homes.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says units were dispatched at 12:59 p.m, and quickly arrived on scene just three minutes later.

Chief Connelly says crews conducted searches of houses around the explosion and most of them were empty aside from pets. The fire department believes there could be other victims that are unaccounted for as of Wednesday evening.

In addition to the three people who lost their lives, at least one other person was being treated in the hospital.

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire area surrounding the 1000 block of N. Weinbach Avenue was shut down Wednesday afternoon. All fires had been put out.

In total, 39 homes were damaged by the blast, a fire department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson says CenterPoint Energy responded to the area and did not detect the presence of gas.

Courtesy: ABK Tracking

Officials say the cause of the explosion is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.