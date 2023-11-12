BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week, allowing players a week off to do whatever they please.

If you’re Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that means following pop star Taylor Swift to her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, apparently. The two have been rumored to be dating for weeks, with various pictures of them surfacing, as well as Swift’s multiple appearances at Chiefs’ games.

But in a viral video on Saturday, the couple can be seen becoming even more intimate.

After coming off the stage in Buenos Aires, Kelce can be seen embracing Swift and the two appear to kiss with thousands of screaming fans watching.

Earlier that night, Swift even changed the lyrics of her song “Karma.” Rather than singing “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” Swift opted for “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Kelce watched the show with Swift’s father, Scott Swift, from the VIP tent. In a video posted to TikTok, it appears Mr. Swift is even wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

But that maybe wasn’t the highlight of the video. It also captured the moment Kelce heard Swift change her “Karma” lyrics. It appeared to surprise both men, with Swift’s father clapping Kelce on the back as they both laughed.

Kelce and the Chiefs will return to “the screen” with a Monday Night Football matchup against his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20. It’s unclear if Taylor will be in attendance. She is scheduled to perform her third of three concerts in Rio De Janeiro on Nov. 19.