NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO received surveillance footage of four teens suspects as they carjacked 73-year-old Linda Frickey at gunpoint moments before she is dragged down the street and fatally dismembered in Mid-City on Monday afternoon in New Orleans.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Scott Street at 1:30 p.m. on March 21. Frickey’s late-model Nissan Kicks was found near the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre streets hours later.

All four suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls, have been apprehended by the NOPD.

“Yesterday our city witnessed a shocking and horrific act of violence,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday. “It was startling beyond belief, and I absolutely condemn this senseless and unimaginable tragedy in the strongest possible way.”