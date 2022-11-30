NEW YORK — All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas this year is to invite you to New York City for the holiday weekend of a lifetime.

The so-called “Queen of Christmas” teamed up with Booking.com to give fans a chance to book Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience in NYC.

The package will have you 🎵 feeling emotions 🎵 as it includes a three-night stay for two at The Plaza, cocktails and a photoshoot at Carey’s own Tribeca penthouse, and tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16.

The long weekend will take place from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19 and is jampacked with a itinerary curated by by Carey herself. It also includes dinner reservations at some of her favorite restaurants and enjoying the view atop one of the Big Apple’s most iconic destinations, the Rockefeller Center.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: Mariah Carey performs live during her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour at Motorpoint Arena on December 09, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Moroccan Room at Mariah Carey’s NYC Penthouse

Rooftop Terrace at Mariah Carey’s NYC Penthouse

The Christmas Princess

The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel

Grand Luxe King Room at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel

Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes

VIP Meet and Greet with Rockettes and Santa

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” said the award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and record producer.

“For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.”

The booking will open at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. It will cost just $20.19, in honor of the year Carey’s holiday megahit “All I Want for Christmas” first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here is everything the three-day experience will include:

Cocktail hour in a private space at Mariah Carey’s New York City penthouse apartment

A professional Christmas card photoshoot on Mariah Carey’s rooftop terrace

A three-night stay in a Grand Luxe King room at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel

Flights, airport transfers, and local transportation to and from attractions and activities

Tickets to Mariah’s “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16

A signed copy of Mariah’s new holiday classic book, “The Christmas Princess”

A shopping spree at the world-famous Saks Fifth Avenue

Stops at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour

for a private guided tour VIP ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a private skating session, VIP hospitality tent for warm hot cocoa and photo moments, all set to a soundtrack of some of Mariah’s greatest hits

Tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockette

Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockette Dinner reservations at Mariah’s favorite NYC restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow

You can check out the booking for yourself here: https://www.booking.com/hotel/us/mariah-careys-ultimate-holiday-experience-in-new-york-city.html.

Guests must be at least 21 years old for Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience.

Carey will NOT be at her penthouse during her visit, but the winners will have to sign an non-disclosure agreement for security purposes.

“All I Want for Christmas for You” earned three Guinness World Records in 2019: Highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist, Most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) and Most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded Carey the Diamond Award in 2021 for “All I Want for Christmas is You” reaching 10 million in sales and streaming units in the United States.