(The Hill) – Ken Block, whom the Trump campaign hired in 2020 to find voter fraud in the election, penned an op-ed Tuesday stating unequivocally that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and that there was no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to change the outcome of the election.

“Can a steady diet of lies and innuendo overcome the truth?” the USA Today op-ed began. “In November 2020, former President Donald Trump asserted that voter fraud had altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The day after the election, his campaign hired an expert in voter data to attempt to prove Trump’s allegations and put him back in the White House.”

“I am the expert who was hired by the Trump campaign,” Block wrote.

Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Block, who owns Simpatico Software Systems, said his company’s findings were communicated directly to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and transcripts of depositions taken by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol “show that the campaign found no evidence of voter fraud sufficient to change the outcome of any election.”

Block’s op-ed comes as Trump continues to claim the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate while he mounts a comeback bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump’s popularity has grown in recent months — as has the share of U.S. adults who say President Biden was not legitimately elected.

As of Jan. 2, 63.1 percent of GOP primary voters favor Trump among all the GOP primary candidates for president in 2024. In second place, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has 11.4 percent support, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 10.1 percent support, according to Decision Desk HQ’s national polling average.

In a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll released Tuesday, 62 percent of U.S. adults say Biden was legitimately elected, down from 69 percent when an equivalent poll was conducted two years ago. Among Republicans, 31 percent say Biden was legitimately elected, down from 39 percent two years prior.

Block noted in the op-ed that claims of election fraud are not fading, despite an overwhelming amount of evidence proving otherwise.

“And yet, the cries that the election was lost or stolen due to voter fraud continue with no sign of stopping. Whether a stump speech, outrageous lawsuits like the so-called Kraken cases filed by Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani’s lies or the ongoing misguided efforts of people determined to prove the election was stolen, the constant drumbeat hardens people’s hearts and minds to the truth about the 2020 election,” he wrote.

“What these claims don’t take into account is that voter fraud is detectable, quantifiable and verifiable. I have yet to see anyone offer up ‘evidence’ of voter fraud from the 2020 election that provides these three things,” he added.

He urged people to take time to “address systemic weaknesses in our election systems — such as the distressing lack of national election infrastructure to enforce election integrity, destructive practices to our elections such as gerrymandering, and leveling the playing field so that our elections become fairer and more competitive.”

“If voter fraud had impacted the 2020 election, it would already have been proven. Maintaining the lies undermines faith in the foundation of our democracy,” Block wrote.