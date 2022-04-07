Walmart said truck drivers can make more than $100,000 in their first year in an effort to entice new employees and keep its supply chain running smoothly.

The company announced Thursday that drivers can make up to $110,000 in their first year. Drivers who’ve been with the company longer can earn even more based on tenure and location.

According to the Wall Street Journal, new Walmart drivers will make between $95,000 and $110,000 annually. That’s up from the company’s typical average starting salary of $87,000 for drivers.

Walmart also established a 12-week training program in which workers can earn a commercial driver’s license and join its fleet. The “Private Fleet Development Program” is initially open to supply chain associates in Sanger, Texas, and Dover, Delaware. There are plans to open the program to other employees in the future.

CNBC reported Walmart would cover the cost of earning a CDL, which typically runs between $4,000 and $5,000. Walmart hopes to train between 400 and 800 new drivers in 2022.

The demand for drivers has risen as more of the company’s sales have shifted online, straining the supply chain as services like home delivery and curbside pickup become more popular and convenient.

Truck drivers have also been in short supply. The American Trucking Association said the national truck driver shortage reached an all-time high of 80,000 in 2021. Pandemic challenges and early retirements were among the factors driving the shortage.

Drivers interested in applying can learn more information here.