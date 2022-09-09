Want a bowl of cereal with milk?

Just add water.

Kellogg’s is introducing a new product that’ll throw cold water on the idea that you can’t take milk and cereal on the go.

Instabowls, available in four different varieties, already have the milk included. All you have to do is add some cold water, stir it and enjoy a bowl of cereal just like you would as a kid.

At launch, Kellogg’s will offer Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch. While the product will initially be available at Walmart, the company will eventually have a nationwide rollout at other retailers.

They cost just under $2 per bowl.

According to CNN, Kellogg’s said the product uses a proprietary powdered milk that quickly rehydrates when it comes into contact with water. While previous attempts to pull off the feat required too much stirring—or sometimes shaking—to get the desired effect, Kellogg’s process works quickly.

The result, according to marketing director Chris Stolsky, leaves cereal fans with the same taste and nutrition they’d get from pouring regular milk into a bowl of cereal.

Families have increasingly been clamoring for easier food portability, something that’s a real challenge when it comes to putting milk in cereal. The company said it’s far more convenient to grab a bottle of water, which is easy to store and take on the road.

“We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up,” Stolsky said.

The portable bowls are pre-portioned and single serve. Simply add cold water to the fill line, give it a stir and enjoy. Kellogg’s said to look for Instabowls in the cereal aisle of your local Walmart.