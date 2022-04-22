BRINNON, Wash. — It wasn’t the usual mountain rescue for first responders in the Olympic National Forest.

Instead of rescuing a hiker that was stranded at the top of a mountain, they came to the aid of a woman who was stuck inside a vault toilet.

The woman was using a vault toilet at the Mt. Walker vista point on Tuesday when she dropped her cell phone into the underground container below, according to a public Facebook post by the Brinnon Fire Department.

The woman first tried to get the phone out herself by taking the toilet seat and housing apart and using her dog’s leash to “fish” the phone out.

Crews say she was using the dog’s leash to support herself when she fell into the vault headfirst.

After attempting to get herself out of the container for 15-20 minutes, the woman was able to get her hands on her phone and use it to call 911.

The Brinnon and Quilcene fire departments responded and made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand up on. They were able to pull her to safety via the platform.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, the woman was washed down and given a Tyvek suit to wear. She did not wish to be transported to the hospital.

Crews urged her to seek medical attention after her exposure to human waste, but they say she only wanted to leave and continue on her way to California.

They say the woman was extremely lucky to not become ill due to the toxic gases or hurt from the fall.