‘Welcome back to the land of the living’: National Weather Service tweets about ‘zombie’ Tropical Storm Paulette

A “zombie” tropical storm?
That’s just the kind of year it’s been in 2020, right?
Paulette made landfall as a hurricane in Bermuda earlier this month and strengthened to a Category 2 storm on September 14. After that, Paulette was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm and then a post-tropical low-pressure system.
But if you thought Paulette was finished, you were wrong.
The storm regained strength and was reclassified as a tropical storm this week, reappearing about 300 miles away from the Azores Islands.
The National Weather Service, which has been busy tracking a record hurricane season, referred to Paulette as a “zombie” tropical storm.
“Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm Paulette,” the NWS tweeted Tuesday.
It’s not unheard of for a storm to return like that, but it is rare. The most recent example is from 2004 with Hurricane Ivan.