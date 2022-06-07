When it comes to Wendy’s famous Frosty, it’s time to think pink.

The fast-food chain is offering a strawberry version of its signature frozen treat this summer. The company said the Strawberry Frosty is its most-requested items among customers, adding that it’s a “no-brainer” to add it to the menu.

Wendy’s fans can expect the same smooth, Frosty goodness merged with a taste of the summertime. The company couldn’t resist taking a dig at McDonald’s and its infamous ice cream machines while announcing the treat.

“While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s,” said Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo in a news release.

The Strawberry Frosty will be available for a limited time only. It temporarily replaces vanilla on the menu.

If you’d like another strawberry delight, Wendy’s is also bringing back its Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, which features “sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and juicy grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix.” It’s topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a Champagne vinaigrette.

From now through July 3, customers who order the Strawberry Frosty or Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad through the Wendy’s app can also get a free small order of fries.