Wendy’s new spring options will include a grilled chicken wrap, a salad and some lemonade to wash it all down.

The chain said the new items will head to menus nationwide next week. The offerings include:

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap : Featuring diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla, Wendy’s said the new wrap is “more than just a snack” and may just be the only “chicken wrap worth obsessing over.”

: Featuring diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla, Wendy’s said the new wrap is “more than just a snack” and may just be the only “chicken wrap worth obsessing over.” Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad: It’s topped with Applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onion and diced egg. The chain described it as an “indulgent” take on the classic Cobb salad.

Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade: The "sweet and fruity" drink is "perfectly refreshing with bright tart notes of pomegranate and a pop of color worthy of any Instagram aesthetic." Wendy's believes it'll be your "go-to" beverage for spring and summer.

You can get the new items via the mobile app, your preferred delivery app or at your favorite participating Wendy’s location starting March 28.