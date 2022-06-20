CASE GRANDE, Ariz. – The fries were cold. The nuggets were the wrong type.

Police in Arizona said that’s the reason a woman threw her bag and drink at a Wendy’s employee. The Casa Grande Police Department described the case as an “assault investigation.”

The department released a photo of the woman in hopes of getting the public’s help in identifying her.

“Upon identifying her fries were cold and her nuggets were NOT spicy, she threw drink and food bag at the employee,” the department wrote in its Facebook post.

While the department didn’t specify a date or location in its post, KPNX reported that the incident happened Saturday night at the Wendy’s located near Trekell Road and Florence Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Casa Grande Police Department.