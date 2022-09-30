There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip.
Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
While the consensus for the base in a hearty plate of nachos is tortilla chips (except at Alabama’s El Barrio where they use plantain chips), the toppings vary wildly from the classic ground beef to the more adventurous catfish, roast beef, and pomegranate seeds.
At Idaho’s Mexican Crazy Corn, the nachos come stacked with roasted fresh grown corn and signature queso.
The nachos at Painted Burro in Massachusetts are adorned with colorful slaw and a chipotle-flavored mayo
Some nacho dishes borrow heavily from other cuisines like the signature plate from Expatriate in Oregon. The Thai-style ‘chos are piled high with crisp wontons, lemongrass-infused strips of beef, fresh herbs, and salsa,” writes Mashed.
Full list
- Alabama – El Barrio
- Alaska – Xalos Mexican Grill
- Arizona – Cocina 10
- Arkansas – Heights Taco & Tamale Co
- California – Vamos. Vamos.
- Colorado – La Loteria Taqueria
- Connecticut – Archie Moore’s
- Delaware – Klondike Kate’s
- Florida – Sweet Liberty
- Georgia – Manuel’s Tavern
- Hawaii – Duke’s Waikiki
- Idaho – Mexican Crazy Corn
- Illinois – Upton’s Breakroom/Liberation Kitchen
- Indiana – La Margarita
- Iowa – The Irish Democrat
- Kansas – Briarcliff Barrio
- Kentucky – Saul Good
- Louisiana – Juan’s Flying Burrito
- Maine – El Rodeo
- Maryland – Trippy Tacos
- Massachusetts – The Painted Burro
- Michigan – Rico’s
- Minnesota – Grace’s Tex Mex
- Mississippi – O’Lucky B’s
- Missouri –Gettin’ Basted
- Montana – Tamarack Brewing Company
- Nebraska – Julio’s
- Nevada – Nacho Daddy
- New Hampshire – Panther Pub & Grille
- New Jersey – Tacoria Street Kitchen
- New Mexico – La Choza
- New York – Calexico
- North Carolina – Raleigh Times
- North Dakota – Blarney Stone Pub
- Ohio – El Vaquero
- Oklahoma – Tacoville
- Oregon – Expatriate
- Pennsylvania – El Vez
- Rhode Island – Tallulah’s Taqueria
- South Carolina – Queology
- South Dakota – Que Pasa Cantina
- Tennessee – Edley’s BBQ
- Texas – Chacho’s
- Utah – Porcupine Pub & Grille
- Vermont – El Cortijo Taqueria
- Virginia: Galaxy Hut
- Washington: Tio Babys
- West Virginia: Black Bear Burritos
- Wisconsin: San Pedro Cafe
- Wyoming: El Abuelito
You can see more details on Mashed.