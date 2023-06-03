ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 421 (HB421) into law Friday, making the “Yellowhammer Cookie” the official state cookie.

“Sweet Home Alabama just officially got a little sweeter!” Ivey said after signing the bill into law.

The cookie, which was invented by Montgomery fourth-grader Mary Claire Cook, contains pecans and peanuts — both of which are recognized as crops of “historical and agricultural significance” in Alabama,” according to the bill. The peanut is designated as the state legume and pecans, which are native to Alabama, are the official state nut.

The cookie also contains other state-affiliated ingredients like oats and honey.

Cook collaborated with her grandmother to create the Yellowhammer cookie, after her class at Trinity Presbyterian School began studying state symbols, AL.com reported. The fourth graders realized the state didn’t have an officially named cookie, so they all endeavored to make one.

Cook’s entry was deemed the best of the 26 submitted by her and her classmates, AL.com reported.

Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama, next to recipe creator Mary Claire Cook. (Governor’s Office /Hal Yeager)

Cook even brought Gov. Ivey a cookie on Friday morning, to eat while she signed the legislation.

HB421 was sponsored by State Representative Reed Ingram (R-Montgomery) and was carried in the senate by State Senator Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road). It passed in the State House 103-0, and 35-0 in the State Senate.

The cookie now joins the yellowhammer bird, the Camellia flower, the song “Alabama” and many other official state symbols.

Cook’s recipe for Yellowhammer cookies is below.

Yellowhammer Cookies

Yield: 24 cookies

COOKIES:

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 cups brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs

4 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

24 pecan halves

FILLING:

1 cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

BAKING AND ASSEMBLY:

In a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, beat together butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Add flour mixture and stir well. Add oats and continue beating until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate dough for two hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Form dough into 48 1-1/2 inch balls and flatten. Arrange on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place a pecan half on 24 of the cookies, which will become the top of the finished treat. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until set. Make the filling: Mix peanut butter, honey, butter and powdered sugar and beat to combine, about three minutes. Spread filling between two cookies, topping with the pecan-topped halves and sandwich together.