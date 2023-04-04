For some vacationers, tourist traps are to be avoided at all costs, while others try to fit in as many kitschy experiences as they can in one trip.

Tourist traps, known as attractions with overpriced souvenirs that get swarmed by visitors, can be found in every corner of the world. According to a new ranking by vacation rental company Casago, four of the world’s biggest tourist traps can be found in the United States.

View of San Francisco from Pier 39 Sea lions bask in the sun at Pier 39 in San Francisco. (Getty)

The biggest tourist trap in the United States (and the world) is Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, California, according to Casago. The dining and hotel district is along a northern waterfront strip of the City by the Bay and is known for its views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge and Alcatraz. According to a Fisherman’s Wharf tourism association, 14 million people visited the area in 2019 alone. One of the most popular spots on the wharf is Pier 39, a shopping and dining destination where you can watch hundreds of sea lions basking on nearby docks.

Dole Plantation in Wahiawa, Hawaii (Adobe Stock) Times Square when 6 ft social distancing was a myth. Captured this while enjoying an open air bus ride in this magnificent and lively place. It is one of the world’s busiest pedestrian intersections, and a major center of the world’s entertainment industry. (Getty) A waiter cleans tables at Cafe du Monde Wednesday, March 30, 2022., in New Orleans. Few things in the sports world resemble a return to pre-pandemic life more than an NCAA Final Four in sold-out Superdome — and all that goes with it. Hotels and restaurants are heavily booked as a city famous for majors sports events, music festivals and cultural tourism gets the economic and reputational jolt it has needed after about two years of pandemic restrictions. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The other U.S. tourist traps in the world’s top ten are the Dole Plantation in Hawaii (no. 3), Times Square in New York City (no. 7) and Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans (no. 8).

Casago compiled the list by researching reviews on TripAdvisor that had the term “tourist trap” and finding the top mentions in each country and each U.S. state, as well as a global list.

The other tourist traps in the global list are Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain (no. 2), Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland (no. 4), the Blue Lagoon in Grindavik, Iceland (no. 5), Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Germany (no. 6), Hofbrauhaus in Munich, Germany (no. 9) and the Guinness storehouse in Dublin, Ireland (no. 10).

So which spot in your state is inundated with long lines and out-of-towners snapping selfies? The following are the attractions named the biggest tourist trap in each state by Casago.

Alabama: Lulu’s Gulf Shores in Gulf Shores

Alaska: Red Dog Saloon in Juneau

Arizona: Grand Canyon Skywalk in Hualapai Reservation

Arkansas: Ka Do Ha Indian Village in Murfreesboro

California: Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco

Colorado: Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in Canon City

Connecticut: Mystic Pizza in Mystic

Delaware: Crabby Dick’s in Rehoboth Beach

Florida: Duval Street in Florida Keys

Georgia: Historic River Street in Savannah

Hawaii: Dole Plantation in Wahiawa

Idaho: Yellowstone Bear World in Rexburg

Illinois: Navy Pier in Chicago

Indiana: Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury

Iowa: Antique Archeology in Le Claire

Kansas: Boot Hill Museum in Dodge City

Kentucky: Louisville Mega Cavern in Louisville

Louisiana: Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans

Maine: DiMillo’s On The Water in Portland

Maryland: Phillips Seafood in Baltimore

Massachusetts: Union Oyster House in Boston

Michigan: Mystery Spot in Saint Ignace

Minnesota: Mall of America in Bloomington

Mississippi: Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum in Tupelo

Missouri: The Gateway Arch in St. Louis

Montana: The Huckleberry Patch in Hungry Horse

Nebraska: Fort Cody Trading Post in North Platte

Nevada: Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas

New Hampshire: The River House Restaurant in Portsmouth

New Jersey: The Lobster House in Cape May

New Mexico: Albuquerque Old Town in Albuquerque

New York: Times Square in New York City

North Carolina: Biltmore in Asheville

North Dakota: Pitchfork Steak Fondue in Medora

Ohio: Cheese Haven in Port Clinton

Oklahoma: Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater

Oregon: Sea Lion Caves in Florence

Pennsylvania: Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia

Rhode Island: Black Pearl in Newport

South Carolina: Hyman’s Seafood in Charleston

South Dakota: Wall Drug in Wall

Tennessee: Graceland in Memphis

Texas: Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo

Utah: Best Western Plus Ruby’s Inn in Bryce Canyon City

Vermont: Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center

Washington: Pike Place Market in Seattle

West Virginia: Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley

Wisconsin: Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha

Wyoming: Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson

NOTE: There was not an entry for Virginia.