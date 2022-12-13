They’re songs only played for about a month of the year, but that doesn’t stop millions from knowing every single note and lyric.

VerizonSpecials looked at trends from the sunny coasts of California to the skyscrapers of New York and everywhere in between to find the most popular Christmas song in each state.

Take a look at any Christmas song list from the mid-1990s and beyond, and you’ll find Mariah Carey’s megahit “All I Want for Christmas is You” at or near the top of the heap.

This list is no different, but there is a slight variation.

The “SuperFestive!” version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the most popular song in 15 states (Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia.

If you didn’t know, Mariah Carey recorded the “SuperFestive!” version In 2011 as a duet with Justin Bieber for “Under the Mistletoe” album.

The second most popular Christmas song is more of a classic.

“White Christmas” was the most popular song in nine states (Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and West Virginia).

According to the study, the Bing Crosby version is the most popular. “‘White Christmas’ won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 15th Academy Awards,” said VerizonSpecials.

The list was made by compiling a list of the most commonly streamed Christmas songs and comparing them on Google Trends and Semrush, an online marketing platform.

Full list of most popular Christmas songs by state

“All I Want for Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!)”: Arizona, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

“White Christmas”: Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia

“Blue Christmas”: Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee

“Feliz Navidad”: California, Florida, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas

“Winter Wonderland”: Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”: Alaska, Delaware, Maine, South Dakota

“Last Christmas”: Colorado, Hawaii

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”: New Hampshire, Wyoming

“A Holly Jolly Christmas”: Idaho

“Mary, Did You Know?”: Arkansas

