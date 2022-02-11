BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here, and hardly anyone is more excited than advertisers.

Companies shell out millions of dollars for mere seconds of air-time, and they’re happy to do so. Advertisements during the super bowl can reach over 100 million viewers in the US alone, a huge opportunity for businesses to connect with both adults and kids.

“It’s on Sunday at 6:30 for a reason. That is still considered, in America, as family time,” said Antonio Williams, associate professor and director of graduate studies at the Indiana University School of Public Health in Bloomington. “So if you’re an advertiser, if you’re an organization, it is a prime place. You know you’re going to have viewers from all over the world, and especially here in the states, watching at the same time.”

According to the game’s host network, NBC, a 30-second ad for this year’s Super Bowl is expected to cost about $6.5 million. That’s up nearly a million dollars from last year’s average of $5.6 million for a half-minute spot.