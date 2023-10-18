(NewsNation) — The United States hasn’t sent its military to serve in combat as the Israel-Hamas war continues, but about 2,000 troops are on a “heightened state of readiness” following a prepare-to-deploy order.

The order better positions the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the rapidly evolving security environment in the Middle East, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement Tuesday.

No decision has been made to deploy U.S. forces. Should they take a more involved role, it would likely consist of advising and medical support, the Wall Street Journal first reported earlier this week.

On Oct. 9, John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said there was “no intention to put US boots on the ground,” at the time CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been in communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly was able to secure an agreement with the Israeli leader to brainstorm a way to deliver aid to the territory.

The conflict so far has killed thousands of people on both sides and injured many more, including civilian women and children.

NewsNation’s Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.