Hoosiers hoping to cash in on the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot are out of luck.

A ticket sold in California matched all five numbers and the Powerball for Wednesday night’s drawing for the second-largest jackpot in history. Surging ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its estimated $1.73 billion prize to $1.765 billion, organizers said.

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 with a Powerball of 10. The California Lottery said someone bought the winning ticket at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park.

Unlike Monday’s drawing, when a ticket sold in Newburg, Indiana, was worth $1 million, there were no big winners in the Hoosier State. It’s still possible some tickets won smaller prizes.

Players in other states had a bit more luck. A pair of tickets sold in Arizona and Pennsylvania matched five numbers and added the Power Play, making them worth $2 million.

Seven tickets matched five numbers without the Power Play and were worth $1 million. Individual tickets were sold in New York, Oklahoma and Virginia, while there were two such tickets sold in both California and Florida.

The jackpot had rolled over more than 30 times before someone claimed the grand prize. The Golden State has had a run of big winners–a player in California also won Powerball’s largest-ever jackpot, a $2.04 billion prize from November, and a ticket sold in Los Angeles matched all numbers for the July 19 drawing worth $1.08 billion.

The winner of Wednesday’s jackpot will can claim the $1.765 billion through annualized payments or opt for the lump sum cash option of $774.1 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night, with the jackpot estimated at $20 million.