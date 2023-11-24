STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Do you know where the tallest Christmas tree structure in the world is?

You may think of the 140-foot tall tree in Enid, Oklahoma, or the 284-foot tall tree in Indianapolis, but DeSoto Parish, Louisiana is about to take the title.

The plan is to make Christmas history Friday when the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office lights up a towering 300-foot structure. That’s the equivalent of a 28-story building. At 6:30 p.m. local time, officials are set to flip the switch on The Spirit of DeSoto Tree and its 10,250 LED holiday lights. The event will include hot cocoa and a visit with Santa Claus.

The “tree” is actually the parish’s new Stonewall Government Plaza communications tower, but plans have been in the works since last December to give it a once-a-year holiday façade. Sheriff Jayson Richardson thought it would be possible to put DeSoto at the top of the list and began contacting the FAA, FCC, Kay Radio & Electronics out of Alexandria, and various other sponsors and donors that would be willing to approve and cover the time and costs associated with the project.

Richardson credits local businessman Perry Thompson with taking the reins to turn the dream into reality. In addition to transforming the communications tower, Thompson is creating a Christmas-themed business in Stonewall.

While officials don’t plan to have an independent organization verify the tree structure is in fact the world’s largest, they note there are none larger found through an online search. They hope the tree brings in tourists to visit and shop throughout the holiday season.