People across the country will soon be hitting the road for summer vacation season. It doesn’t matter if you’re making a trip to a neighboring state or going from coast to coast — you’re going to need to fuel more than just your car.

While it can be tempting to stick with what you know like the “golden arches,” it can be a lot more fun (and daring) to visit charming local spots when you need to dine during the drive.

Yelp has mapped out the best road trip spots in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The list was compiled by ranking restaurants that had a recurring instance of “road trip” mentioned in reviews.

The restaurants are listed alphabetically by state below.

Mary’s Southern Cooking – Mobile, AL Moose’s Tooth- Anchorage, AK RelicRoad Brewing – Winslow, AZ The Root Cafe – Little Rock, AR Yak’s on the 5 – Dunsmuir, CA Bin 707 Foodbar – Grand Junction, CO The Traveler Restaurant – Union, CT Jessop’s Tavern – New Castle, DE A Baked Joint – Washington DC Tom’s Cuban On The Go! – Ocala, FL Espresso 41- Tifton, GA Tex Drive In – Honokaa, HI Scooter’s Chillin’-N-Grillin’ – Twin Falls, ID Firefly Grill – Effingham, IL Paynes Restaurant – Gas City, IN Zombie Burger + Drink Lab – Des Moines, IA Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que – Kansas City, KS Royals Hot Chicken – Louisville, KY Pamela’s Bayou In A Bowl – Alexandria, LA Red’s Eats – Wiscasset, ME Rik’s Cafe – Hagerstown, MD B.T.’s Smokehouse – Sturbridge, MA The Mason Jar Cafe – Benton Harbor, MI The Taco King – Albert Lea, MN The Pig & Pint – Jackson, MS Pappy’s Smokehouse – St. Louis, MO Hummingbird Cafe – Butte, MT Open Range Grill – Ogallala, NE Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant – Elko, NV Four Aces Diner – West Lebanon, NH Tops Diner – East Newark, NJ Chico’s Tortas y Piñas Lokas – Santa Rosa, NM Dinosaur Bar-B-Que – Syracuse, NY The Prime Smokehouse – Rocky Mount, NC Fireflour Pizza + Coffee Bar – Bismarck, ND Lucky’s Cafe – Cleveland, OH The Loaded Bowl – Oklahoma City, OK Jack Sprats – Cottage Grove, OR J Zapata – Drums, PA Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant – Newport, RI Fletcher’s Cafe & Catering – Yemassee, SC Circle E Drive In – Murdo, SD Biscuit Love: Gulch – Nashville, TN Tyler’s Barbeque – Amarillo, TX Centro Woodfired Pizza – Cedar City, UT Prohibition Pig – Waterbury, VT Angelle’s Diner – Troutville, VA Frank’s Diner – Spokane, WA Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill – Charleston, WV Baumgartner’s Cheese Store & Tavern – Monroe, WI Anong’s Thai Cuisine – Rawlins, WY

According to a recent Vacationer summer travel survey, nearly 85% of Americans plan to travel this summer. About 80% of people plan to take a road trip, with the majority traveling within 250 miles of their home.

You can find more information on Yelp’s rankings here, including links to each restaurant’s Yelp page.