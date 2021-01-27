Young, Braun join Cruz and other senators in proposing constitutional amendment for congressional term limits

A group of Republican lawmakers, including Indiana’s two senators, is putting its weight behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would place term limits on the House and Senate.

The proposal would limit senators to two six-year terms and representatives to three two-year terms.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who previously proposed the measure in 2017 and 2019, introduced the amendment along with Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Cruz said in a statement that term limits have broad support across the political spectrum:

Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people. It’s no wonder that the vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits.

From Sen. Todd Young:

Washington needs more problem solvers, fewer politicians. Placing term limits on the federal legislative branch will bring fresh perspectives to Congress and ensure that our nation’s leaders are in touch with the lives, needs, and aspirations of the people they represent.

From Sen. Mike Braun:

If there is one change that would immediately make Washington work more for Americans and less for the swamp, it’s term limits. I’m proud to have signed a term limit pledge for myself and to support this constitutional amendment to break up the farm system of politics and take on the dysfunction in D.C.

So, how can this become a constitutional amendment?

Since the resolution originates in Congress, it would need to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both houses and then approved by three-fourths of state legislatures (used in 26 of 27 amendments).

In addition, the measure could be passed by a two-thirds majority in Congress and ratified by state conventions, with three-fourths of states approving (used for the 21st Amendment).