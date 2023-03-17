(WXIN) — YouTube TV subscribers will pay $8 more a month as the streaming television service raises prices.

Customers received an email this week informing them that the price for YouTube TV would go from $64.99 a month to $72.99 a month for the Base Plan, which includes more than 100 channels and unlimited DVR space.

Current subscribers will see their bills go up on or after April 18, the company said. New subscribers can get three months of the service for $62.99 a month before the new rate goes into effect. YouTube TV also offers a free two-week trial on its website.

In its email, YouTube TV pointed to the rising price of content for the change.

“As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service,” the email said.

Since its launch in 2017 at $35 a month, YouTube TV has seen several price hikes. The price went up to $50 in 2019 before another increase to $64.99 in 2020.

YouTube TV is lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on, which will decrease from $19.99 a month to $9.99 a month. New users can get a 12-month promotional rate of $4.99 a month.