NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Grant recipients announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee awarded 21 groups with an All-Star Legacy Grant, a $1 million initiative focused on Indiana youth-serving nonprofit organizations.

The program is in connection with NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis in February 2021.

The grant initiative provides up to $50,000 for each of the selected 21 brick-and-mortar projects focused on health and wellness or education.

Organizers said the 21 projects will impact an estimated 90,000 youths in the Hoosier state. The grantees represent 18 counties, and were chosen from 182 applicants from across Indiana.

The NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Committee, led by NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee Board Co-Chairs Tamika Catchings and Rafael Sanchez, launched the initiative in October 2019.

“Basketball is a part of the DNA of Indiana, serving as a common language for residents of all ages and backgrounds. These 21 legacy projects showcase our community’s commitment to future generations while also celebrating the history and heritage of basketball in our state leading up to NBA All-Star 2021,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Through this milliondollar investment in youth-serving organizations, we are leveraging our role as the host of this world class event and putting into action the sentiment that ‘we grow basketball here.’”

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on February 14, 2021. For more information, visit here.

NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Grantees include:

A Kid Again – Indiana Chapter

A Kid Again will collaborate with Independence Park in Greenwood to provide an all-accessible playground for those with disabilities.

Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, Inc.

Agape will use the funding to replace the footing in the indoor arena that was built in 2009 in Bradford Woods Equine Center.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

Hammond Boys & Girls Club (one of multiple sites of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana) will be renovating the gym including its equipment, fixtures and furniture.

Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County

The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County will renovate space in its center to become Launching Center. This space will include STEM activities for elementary kids plus Project Lead the Way for high school students.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Marshall County

The Boys & Girls Club of Marshall County will update the 23-year-old gym. This includes new backboards, bleachers, volleyball nets, soccer nets and soccer balls, in addition to refinishing the gym floor.

Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville

The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville will provide an outdoor space that promotes a sense of community which will be primarily used as a basketball court and could be used for pickleball, fitness classes and recreational games as well.

Chances And Services

Chances And Services in Terre Haute will be doing a renovation at Booker T Washington Community Center gym which will include refurbishing the gym floor, installing foam wall pads and a roll up curtain, among other upgrades.

Concord Neighborhood Center

Concord Neighborhood Center will replace its 25-year-old carpet in its multi-purpose gymnasium with hardwood floor. The new hardwood floor will provide kids and families a more authentic recreational play space for years to come.

Dream Center Evansville

Dream Center of Evansville’s basketball court was built in 2007 and is in need of updates. Renovations will include a retractable curtain, adjustable hoops, two new hoops and replacement pads for the backboards and walls.

Duneland Family YMCA

Duneland Family YMCA in Chesterton is going to establish the Preschools Sports Academy. This will include two outdoor basketball courts with adjustable hoops and soccer fields with goals.

Friends of Historic Vernon

Friends of Historic Vernon will repair the gym built in 1941, including re-sanding, staining and resealing the floor, while also replacing the backboard and hoops.

Hawthorne Community Center

Hawthorne Community Center is partnering with Crossroads Education to create a learning lab that will combine technology, room design, and STEM programming for a learning environment for students to improve academic performance and confidence.

Indy Public Safety Foundation, Inc.

Indy Public Safety Foundation will refurbish and create two new outdoor basketballs courts at Indy Parks JTV Hill facility which is the home to the Police Athletic League (PAL).

Jameson Camp

Jameson Camp will create a new outdoor regulation basketball court and STEM Lab. The STEM Lab will include a Renewal Resources Station, a Coding 101 Station, a Creation Station and Robotics Station.

Jay County Boys Club

Jay County Boys Club will repurpose old restrooms no longer needed into functional space for programming which would include dance and fitness. The remainder of the space will be used for reading club, crafts, Legos, and other items for summer camp.

Knightstown Kids Inc.

Knightstown Kids will establish a place for youth to play outside in a park setting in a safe location. They will recreate an exact replica of the famous Hoosiers Gym Basketball court used in the movie “Hoosiers” as an outdoor court with the same dimensions and striping.

L & A Parks Foundation

The families of Abby Williams and Libby German and the L & A Park Foundation will build a memorial park in Delphi in memory of Abby and Libby. Funds will be used to construct a walking trail and install seven fitness training stations on the trail.

Project H.O.P.E.

Operation Full Court Press will modernize the gym and basketball court at the Salvation Army in Anderson.

Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities

Turnstone will partner with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to make available four basketball courts in McMillen Park for renovation and painting to be used for wheelchair basketball.

Washington County Family YMCA

Washington County Family YMCA will build outdoor pickleball and basketball courts.

White’s Residential & Family Services

White’s Residential and Family Services Center in Wabash will create a STEM lab for young men and women in the juvenile justice system by studying environment conservation aeroponics. They will build a greenhouse-based Tower Farming.

More on the nomination process from NBA All-Star 2021:

Factors closely examined included clear project objectives, funding and budget information, identified partners, number of people served and a demonstrated need. The committee worked to identify 21 grantees who represent diversity of audience served, project type, and geographic range. Many of the grantees also have secured matching funds which will further the impact of their project. The 21 projects will be constructed and completed before the tip of NBA All-Star 2021.

Next, the Legacy Grantees will nominate three high school-aged Rising Stars for their project who are members of the class of 2021. From these nominees, the Legacy Committee will select 21 Rising Stars, one per project, who will serve as honorary chairs for their respective Legacy Grantee. During NBA All-Star 2021, the Legacy Committee will invite the 21 Rising Stars to Indianapolis to participate throughout the weekend and be recognized for their efforts, including through a corresponding scholarship program.