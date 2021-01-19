NCAA: Dates for preliminary rounds of March Madness announced

The Capital Improvement Board approved a new budget that includes $21 million to help the Indiana Pacers and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Ann Keil reports.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced the dates for the preliminary rounds of March Madness Wednesday.

According to the NCAA, the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will begin with First Four games on Thursday, March 18.

The organization said 55 of the 67 games are taking place in Indianapolis.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington will each host two First Four games and will join Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium as hosts of first-round games Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20.

The four venues in Indianapolis will serve as sites for the remainder of the championship, including second-round games Sunday and Monday, March 21 and 22.

The Sweet 16 will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, with each of the eight games getting its own television window, said the NCAA.

The Elite Eight games will be in prime time Monday and Tuesday, March 29 and 30, and the Final Four is scheduled for Saturday and Monday, April 3 and 5–all games will be played at Lucas Oil.

Selection Sunday is March 14, and The Big Dance begins four days later.

NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said:

“The 2021 March Madness schedule is primarily a function of the health and safety protocols for all participants, respecting conference tournaments, balancing time away from campus for college student-athletes, competitive considerations for a national championship and fan engagement during a relatively traditional tournament timetable.”