NCAA says no fans allowed at Division III basketball tourney at Johns Hopkins due to coronavirus

A detail of a NCAA logo decal is seen at center court as the Kansas State Wildcats play against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second round of the 2010 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Ford Center on March 20, 2010 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. – Some schools competing in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament this weekend will play in an empty arena.

Johns Hopkins University, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is hosting the first two rounds of the tournament, but fans will not be allowed to watch.

“In light of Maryland’s recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators,” the university’s athletic website said.

The school said anyone with tickets can get a refund.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced it established an advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools to address the coronavirus.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy said in a statement. Remy said they are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.