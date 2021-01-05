NCAA starts ‘mask madness’ initiative ahead of March Madness

As Hoosiers prepare to welcome the NCAA tournament and March Madness, tournament officials are preparing a safety initiative called “mask madness.”

The NCAA will promote coronavirus safety measures during the tournament including wearing masks and social distancing.

As part of the program, the NCAA will donate thousands of masks leading up to the tournament.

“We’re buying literally tens of thousands of masks, and we’re working with the governor’s office and related associations to distribute those to mayors across the state,” said Ryan Vaughn, president of Indiana Sports Corp. “We really want to continue to stress the health and safety and wellness of Hoosiers.”

The NCAA is also partnering with a local health provider to administer coronavirus tests.

It also said it will provide a controlled environment for players, coaching staffs and officials.



