ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The NCAA is continuing to monitor the novel coronavirus ahead of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, though all signs point to it being held on schedule.

The Big Ten Conference issued a statement Wednesday, saying the health and safety of everyone involved is its main priority as they monitor the COVID-19 virus.

The conference said the tournament will continue to be held as scheduled as of this time. They are, however, making some changes to postgame media availabilities. They will be available in larger designated areas in lieu of team locker rooms.

The news comes as the Associated Press reports that two conferences banned fans from their championships and another canceled its tournament altogether.

Sports and government officials in nearly every corner of the globe have scrambled to address concerns fans could be at risk and to potentially stop the spread of the virus.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine recommended that fans be kept away from all indoor sporting events. The state is hosting a number of high school and collegiate tournaments this month and the first games of the NCAA men's tournament.