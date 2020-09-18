Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases announced by Indiana health department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,499 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 109,683.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Sept. 12 – Sept. 17, following corrections to yesterday’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 17 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,270. The new deaths were reported between Aug. 31 – Sept. 17.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 6.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.5%, with a cumulative rate of 6.1% positive.

According to the data, 25,955 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,813,640.

Marion County reported a total of 20,510 cases and 758 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

As of Sunday, 37.9% of ICU beds and 80.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency also is reporting 225 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.