Nearly 17,000 Hoosiers set to get COVID-19 vaccines at IMS, including Gov. Holcomb

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning.

Thousands of Hoosiers will get the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including Governor Eric Holcomb.

At this point, the Marion County Health Department says there are no appointments left, so no walk-up or drive-up patients will be allowed.

The clinic runs from Friday until Sunday, and nearly 17,000 people have already registered with the health department to get vaccinated.

Anyone coming to the IMS clinic is asked to come at their scheduled time and try to avoid coming earlier.

Instructions include to stay in your car the entire time. You’re asked to drive in through the main 16th Street entrance and then through the infield. After that, drive into the F1 garage area behind pit lane to get the free vaccine. Once you get the vaccine, enter the recovery area in the parking lot.

“The goal is to get the state back to normal. Get back to close to as normal as possible,” said IMS President Doug Boles.

“And for me and Indy 500 fans, we absolutely want to have customers in the grandstands. The most we can have… and getting people vaccinated and getting the numbers to go down is going to help get us there.”

Governor Holcomb and Boles are scheduled to get their vaccines around 7:45 before the gates open to the public.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.