Nearly 650 people have been shot and survived in Indy as violence trends toward record

INDIANAPOLIS — A historic number of Indianapolis families continue to be impacted by violence in 2021.

In addition to record-breaking homicides, with 233 deaths and counting, the number of non-fatal shootings also continues to rise.

As of last week, IMPD has investigated 571 non-fatal shootings, with 647 victims this year.

Because of those high numbers, some of those families feel like their pain is being ignored.

Walking along Bixler road near his home on Indy’s south side, a 16-year-old found himself being robbed of his phone in late September by multiple armed thieves inside a car.

“One of the guys in the back seat said to pop me, so I realized I was in a bad situation and I took off running,” said that shooting victim.

As he ran away, that underage victim — who we are not identifying — was shot in the leg.

The teen then ran to a stranger’s home to call for help and applied a makeshift tourniquet to his own leg.

“He gave me his belt and I tied it around my leg and I tried to do it as tight as I can while he called police,” said the victim.

“We recently got an update that there was no update,” said the victim’s uncle Jones Colon.

The victim’s uncle is frustrated because the family has gotten few answers from the detective assigned to the case and they feel forgotten.

“You’ve got so many homicides in the city right now, these are just getting forgotten about,” said Colon.

IMPD reports the number of people wounded in shootings this year continues to be higher compared to the same time last year when there were 526 incidents and 588 victims.

2021 is also on pace to break last year’s records when there were 639 incidents and 714 victims for the whole year.

“Our detectives are working around the clock,” said IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

Right now IMPD has a total of 19 aggravated assault detectives to work hundreds of shootings.

While officers are obviously busy, police assure everyone they do work hard to try and solve every case.

“Each one of these cases that comes across the officers’ desks, it all matters,” said Cook.

“I realize there’s a large number of cases and few officers, but these cases are just as important to families as any other case,” said Colon.

IMPD confirms the suspects involved in shooting the 16-year-old on Bixler were likely juveniles themselves, but no arrests have been made in the case.